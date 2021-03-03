Tennessee task force recovers 150 missing children

(CNN) A total of 150 missing children ranging in age from 3 to 17 were recovered in January and February during a joint law enforcement operation, authorities in Tennessee said Wednesday.

The task force recovered the children -- some of whom are potential victims of human trafficking -- in three sweeps throughout the state.

The situations of the children recovered vary widely, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Shelly Smitherman said, ranging from children that left home during difficult situations, some who were found with non-custodial family members to children "dealing with abuse or exploitation."

A "number of arrests" were made during the operation, dubbed "Operation Volunteer Strong," US Marshal for Tennessee's Western District Tyreece Miller said, without going into detail as to how many people were arrested.

Two people had active warrants and another person, a kidnapping suspect, was arrested, according to a TBI news release

