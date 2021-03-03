Pipe bomb found at Iowa polling location for local election

(CNN) A live pipe bomb was found at an Iowa community center serving as a polling place for a special election on Tuesday morning, Ankeny Police confirmed in a statement.

Police said they responded to a call about a suspicious device at 9:25 a.m. outside the Lakeside Center in Ankeny, which was being used as a polling place for the Ankeny Community School District special election.

According to the statement from police, the building was evacuated and a perimeter was established. The device was determined to be live and it was "rendered safe" by a technician from the state Fire Marshal's office at about 11:50 a.m.

Agents from the local ATF and FBI offices were at the scene as well, according to the statement.

Ankeny Police investigate the scene at the Lakeside Center on Tuesday in Iowa.

Police say that there have been no other pipe bombs or devices found or reported in the city. An investigation is ongoing, according to Ankeny Police.

