Alyssa Milano: Pay moms for getting us through this crisis

Alyssa Milano is an actor and activist who helped #MeToo go viral.

(CNN) In December, following the Thanksgiving holiday when lockdowns again became necessary because millions of people selfishly decided to ignore Covid-19 guidelines, the economy lost 140,000 jobs. On its own, that's bad enough, but it's not even close to the whole story. The truly shocking part is that women made up 100% of those job losses, losing a total of 156,000 jobs, while men gained 16,000 jobs that month. While women fared better than men in the January jobs report, 275,000 left the labor force that month.

These statistics are illustrative of just how severely this pandemic is affecting women. This why I support the Marshall Plan for Moms , which attempts to bring equity back to women and the labor force. Its most discussed feature -- a short-term monthly payment to moms to compensate for the unpaid and often invisible labor we are doing -- is so important, but it's just a small part of what the plan will achieve.

Other fundamental tenets include passing policies that support working women such as pay equity, family leave and affordable childcare; retraining programs that will help women step into emerging jobs; and safely re-opening schools to take the childcare burden off mothers. By focusing on these issues, the plan will begin to address persistent structural disadvantages that take economic power and freedom from women and perpetuate a workforce that allows us to be underpaid and left out of positions of power and influence. When we can go back to the paid workforce, a Marshall Plan for Moms can make sure we can do it in a way that is equitable.