(CNN) Some years ago, on PBS News Hour, I interviewed the historian David Herbert Donald about his new biography of Abraham Lincoln. "What is the most important asset a president needs?" I asked. Without hesitation, he replied: "A friend."

He was right. The presidency, as he pointed out, can be a lonely place where its occupant isn't quite sure whom he (or someday she) can trust to give him unvarnished truth. His advisers may be afraid to level with him, especially when delivering bad news, or they may have unspoken agendas of their own.

That's precisely why a president needs a close friend, someone whose discretion and independent judgment are both guaranteed. And, ideally, whose company is reviving.

That analysis came instantly to mind on Tuesday with the death of Vernon Jordan , the civil rights leader and presidential adviser, at the age of 85. Through his roles in various civil rights organizations -- perhaps most notably as president of the National Urban League -- and beyond, Vernon established a renowned commitment to racial equality. I knew him best as the closest friend that President Bill Clinton had during his eight years in the White House -- and one who will long be missed.