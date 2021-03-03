Houthis say they've seized majority control of key city in Yemen

(CNN) Yemen's Houthi rebels have taken control of 10 out of 14 districts of the strategic northern city of Marib, the Houthi deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, told CNN Wednesday.

Despite this, Marib's key city center district still remains under the control of the Saudi-backed government.

"Most of Marib is now in the hands of the [Houthis], there are 14 districts that make up Marib, only two are controlled by the [internationally recognized government] including the city center, two others are battlefields and the rest of the districts are under Houthi control," Al-Ezzi said.

The battle for Marib, the last major northern stronghold for the internationally recognized government, is pivotal for the warring sides of the Yemen conflict.

Saudi-backed government troops repel Houthi rebels advancing on oil-rich Marib in February.

A key strategic location, home to one of the largest oil infrastructures in Yemen, Marib has seen intensified fighting and a renewed military offensive early this year.

