Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 28 days.

This month saw readers shopping for products to show loved ones how much they care, work more comfortably from the couch and step up their fitness game. From leggings to lap desks, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in February.

Colorfulkoala Women’s High-Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length (starting at $25; amazon.com)

This past year taught us that you can never have enough loungewear. These stretchy, supportive and super-affordable yoga pants come in 33 colors and are our pick for the best budget leggings of 2021.

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock ($19.99; amazon.com)

This handsome digital clock features a crisp motion-sensing display that automatically dims at night. The ability to set multiple morning alarms also means it’ll wake up even the heaviest sleepers! (Check out our roundup of other great alarm clocks here.)

Our Moments Couples Game ($18.95; amazon.com)

Whether you’re looking to get to know a new partner better or just talk about something other than quarantine for once, these thought-provoking conversation starters will be an excellent addition to date night.

TubShroom Ultra Edition ($13.98, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Back on our list yet again is the TubShroom Ultra, the bestselling and extremely useful “bathtub strainer” that stops things like hair from clogging drains.

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light ($29.99, originally $31.99; amazon.com)

Add a flattering glow to your video hangouts and Zoom meetings with our pick for the best ring light around, which comes with a tripod stand and features three different light modes.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Turn your humble shower into a relaxing spa with these aromatherapy “fizzies.” Made with essential oils and natural fragrances, they release a variety of refreshing and calming scents when in contact with warm water.

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer ($9.99; amazon.com)

This clever kitchen prep tool has more than 16,000 5-star ratings — a testament to both its usefulness and to the fact that people really, really love avocados.

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer ($19.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Declutter your closets and drawers with this strong and sturdy storage bag, which just so happens to be one of our top recommendations for organizing every corner of your home.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($90.58, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Keep your New Year’s resolutions going strong with Fitbit’s Inspire 2, a sleek and versatile fitness tracker that we love for its wrist comfort, long battery life and helpful health insights.

Rossi Home Media Bed Tray With Phone Holder ($39.99; amazon.com)

Need a break from your home office? This sturdy bamboo lap desk lets you comfortably work from the couch (or just indulge in breakfast in bed).

Roku Smart Soundbar ($149.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Roku’s excellent soundbar features a low profile, powerful audio and smart pairing capabilities that are on par with much more expensive models. Check out our full review, plus more products to create the ultimate home entertainment system, here.

Whellen Selfie Ring Light ($12.59, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Whellen’s portable ring light clips directly to your phone so you can take better selfies on the go.

‘Star Wars’ ‘Yoda One for Me’ Graphic T-Shirt ($19.98; amazon.com)

This 100% cotton tee makes the perfect gift for your favorite “Star Wars” fan.

Wyze Smart Scale ($31.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Wyze’s elegant glass scale measures 12 different body composition metrics and easily syncs with many popular fitness apps. Those features, plus its accuracy and good looks, make it our pick for the best smart scale of 2021.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($19.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Underscored readers have long been loving these eco-friendly swaps for regular paper towels, which stand up to repeated use and can be tossed in the washing machine for a refresh. Read our review of them here.

Mzoo Eye Mask ($16.99; amazon.com)

Memory foam eye cups, an adjustable strap and gentle fabric have earned Mzoo’s light-blocking mask nearly 30,000 5-star ratings.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($41.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

An Underscored reader fave for months, the Revlon One-Step makes it easy to get smooth, bouncy tresses right at home.

DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock ($18.99; amazon.com)

Not into the faux wood look of the other alarm clock on our list? DreamSky’s tiny clock is another great bet, thanks to its bright, clear display and simple setup.

Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame ($12.91; amazon.com)

Tasty and protein-rich, these single-serve packs of roasted edamame make for an excellent WFH snack.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Face and Body Mask ($14.95; amazon.com)

Keep maskne at bay with this deep cleansing clay mask, which has earned rave reviews for its intense skin de-gunking power.