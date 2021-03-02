Will Smith says he might step into politics one day

(CNN) Actor Will Smith teased the idea of running for political office one day during an interview on "Pod Save America."

On the episode released Monday, Smith joined hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor to promote his new Netflix docuseries "Amend: The Fight for America," but he also discussed his personal interest in politics.

The podcast is hosted by a group of former aides to former President Barack Obama.

The 52-year-old actor emphasized that he "absolutely" has an opinion when it comes to activism, systemic racism and ideas for the country's future. When asked whether he would ever consider running for political office himself, the actor wasn't afraid to voice his intentions.

"I will certainly do my part, whether it remain artistic or at some point venture into the political arena," said Smith.

