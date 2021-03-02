Mother charged with killing 6-year-old son and throwing body into Ohio River

(CNN) After initially reporting him missing, an Ohio mother has been charged with killing her 6-year-old son and disposing of his body in the Ohio River, police said.

Brittany Gosney, 29, has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of her son James Hutchinson.

Her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Both were arraigned in Middletown Court on Monday afternoon, have bonds, and will remain in Middletown Jail until their next court date, Middletown Division of Police Chief David Birk said.

CNN has been unable to determine if Gosney and Hamilton have obtained attorneys.

Meantime, police in Middletown are working with officials in Preble and Butler counties and trained searchers to recover the body of the child, Birk said.

