Emergency crews rescued Covid-19 vaccines by boat after heavy rain caused flooding in Kentucky

(CNN) A batch of Covid-19 vaccines had to be rescued by boat after heavy rains threatened the power supply at a Kentucky health facility, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The doses were rescued from the Lee County Health Department in Beattyville and moved to Wolfe County, Beshear said during a press conference Monday.

Not a single dose was lost, he said.

Heavy rains on top of snow melt which saturated the soil have caused major flooding in Kentucky, which set over a dozen record for rainfall totals on Sunday, according to CNN Meteorologist Michael Guy.

Some impressive 3-day rainfall totals across central Kentucky and southern Indiana. Widespread flooding continues as a result. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/g62FpdLXrc — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 1, 2021

Much of the state saw two to four inches within 72 hours as some pockets received four to six inches and others saw up to ten, Guy said.

