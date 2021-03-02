In Jackson, Mississippi, some residents have been without water going on two weeks

(CNN) Many residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have been without water since a winter storm hit the area in February. And many are still not sure when it will return.

The storm, which also affected Texas and Louisiana, caused 80 water breaks throughout the city. Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said Monday that 50 have now been repaired, but the water crisis is far from over.

"The system got so far down, and we got behind, and now we're trying to play catch up," he said.

Dr. Charles Williams, director of Public Works, speaks during a news conference on Monday.

Jackson has been on a boil-water advisory since February 23. Meanwhile, some residents are still experiencing little to no water pressure in parts of the city.

The city has taken to providing "flushing water" to residents, and has continued distributing water bottles, said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba during the Monday news conference. The Pelicans, New Orleans' NBA team, are also donating two truckloads of bottled water to the residents, the team said Monday, with distribution being handled by the city.

