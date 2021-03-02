Indiana girls bring concerns over 'Men Working' signs to their lawmakers, and the city vows action

(CNN) Two young sisters are using their voices to fight for gender equality in their city.

When Blair Babione, 11, and her sister Brienne, 9, noticed "Men Working" signs at construction sites around Carmel, Indiana, they were concerned about the language.

"They would ask me well, 'Why do the signs say men?'" their mother Leslie Babione told CNN. "Can girls do construction too?"

With the message to speak up when they see something wrong being taught at their school, youth groups, and church, the girls wanted to know what they could do to make a change.

"They asked me specifically how they could be a part of the solution, asking what they could do?," she said. "So they weren't just complaining, they were saying how can I be involved?"

