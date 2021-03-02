Dolly Parton has received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) Dolly Parton is showing everyone how it's done by receiving her first Covid-19 vaccination shot.

The country music star got the shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and recorded the whole thing in a video posted to her Twitter account on Tuesday.

The four-minute clip shows Parton sitting in a chair at the facility. She begins by sharing updated lyrics to her hit song "Jolene" to match the occasion.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine," she sings in the famous tune. "I'm begging of you please don't hesitate."

Parton said she wants everyone to get their shot, even if they are afraid.

Read More