Boy Scouts plan fund with at least $300 million for sex abuse victims, court documents show

(CNN) The Boy Scouts of America, amid bankruptcy and allegations of widespread sexual abuse within the organization, is proposing a trust fund of at least $300 million to compensate victims, court records show.

The money would come from the organization's roughly 250 local councils, in addition to funds from insurance policies and sales of artwork, including Norman Rockwell paintings, and other assets, say the documents filed Monday in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. The document does not specify how much compensation victims would receive.

Attorney Michael Pfau represents about 1,000 men, whose abuse allegations go back to the 1940s.

He called the proposal "woefully inadequate" and "chump change" for victims.

"These lawsuits in certain states are potentially worth ... millions and millions of dollars to the survivors," he told CNN.

