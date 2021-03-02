Smartphone addiction ruins sleep, study says, but you can fight back
By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
Updated 12:17 AM ET, Tue March 2, 2021
Sleep loss widespread – Do you toss and turn at night, yearning for a good night's sleep? According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one third of American adults have a sleep disorder that can affect their lives in serious ways.
Sleep and disease – Chronic diseases such as diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, cancer and obesity and many more are linked to poor sleep.
Sleep deprivation costs society – Car accidents, industrial disasters, occupational and medical errors as well as reduced quality of life and productivity are also linked to sleep deprivation.
Public health epidemic – It's so bad that the CDC has pegged insufficient sleep as an American public health epidemic.
Popping a pill – Many of us turn to sleeping pills or other medication aids. But a study says popping pills may not be the most effective way to get some quality Zzzzz's and avoid the addictive downside of many medications.