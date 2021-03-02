Smartphone addiction ruins sleep, study says, but you can fight back

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 12:17 AM ET, Tue March 2, 2021

Do you toss and turn at night, yearning for a good night&#39;s sleep? According to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cdc.gov/sleep/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,&lt;/a&gt; one third of American adults have a sleep disorder that can affect their lives in serious ways.
Chronic diseases such as diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, cancer and obesity and many more are linked to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/sleep/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;poor sleep&lt;/a&gt;.
Car accidents, industrial disasters, occupational and medical errors as well as reduced quality of life and productivity are also linked to sleep deprivation.
It&#39;s so bad that the CDC has pegged insufficient sleep as an American &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cdc.gov/sleep/data_statistics.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;public health epidemic.&lt;/a&gt;
Many of us turn to sleeping pills or other medication aids. But a &lt;a href=&quot;http://annals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2301405&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;study &lt;/a&gt;says popping pills may not be the most effective way to get some quality Zzzzz&#39;s and avoid the addictive downside of many medications.
Cognitive behavior therapy, or CBT, helped chronic insomnia patients to go to sleep 20 minutes faster and stay asleep longer, improving sleep efficiency by almost 10 percent. CBT is a psychological treatment that focuses on changing specific behaviors and thinking processes.