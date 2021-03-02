(CNN) —

We’ve talked about the Instagram-famous Always Pan from Our Place before — and now the company behind the cult-favorite pan has decided to grace our kitchens with more additions to its lineup, in the form of the Tahdig Trio, available beginning Tuesday, March 2.

PHOTO: Our Place Tahdig Trio

The cofounders of the line, husband-and-wife duo Amir Tehrani and Shiza Shahid, drew on Tehrani’s Iranian heritage to develop this set, which can be used together with your existing Always Pan. The brand’s new Tahdig Trio pays homage to Nowruz, the beginning of the spring equinox in Iranian culture.

“We designed this Tradtionware collection for the same reason we do anything at Our Place: to bring people together from different cultures and identities through the power of home-cooking,” Tehrani said. “As an Iranian immigrant, I wanted to share the diversity, complexity, and beautify of Persian food and culture through this campaign. I also wanted to design something made for Iranians — this is the first-ever product of its kind created to make cooking the most beloved Persian recipe simpler and more joyful.”

Tahdig is a (delicious) Persian rice dish with a crispy golden bottom and fluffy interior. This set has everything you need to help you make both tahdig and a few other dishes. It includes a stoneware Noosh-e-Joon platter, designed to complement the Always Pan and help you with any dish that needs a 180-degree flip: tahdig, tortillas, frittatas and more. Also included in the bundle? A 100% cotton Damkomi that helps you get your rice perfect; just slip it over the Always Pan lid to soak up moisture. Both are available in a variety of shades that complement the Always Pan.

PHOTO: Our Place Tahdig Trio

There’s two more components to this set, too. Rounding off the trio is saffron, a key ingredient in Nowruz dishes — and this spice is hand-harvested by a family co-op in Afghanistan. Finally, Tehrani and Shahid have included a recipe for traditional tahdig so you can make your own at home. Order your own Tahdig Trio from Our Place’s site, and prepare to partake in all the food festivities for yourself.