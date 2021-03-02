(CNN) —

Today, you’ll find a deal on the Pixel 4a 5G, discounted iPads and savings on Rothy’s shoes. All that and more, below.

Pixel 4a 5G

Our budget pick for the best smartphone, the Pixel 4a 5G, is down to lowest price we’ve ever seen right now at Amazon and B&H Photo Video. At $449.99, down from $499.99, you can score a phone that goes toe-to-toe with the latest Apple and Samsung phones, has a fantastic camera and runs smoothly with the Android operating system.

Rifle Paper Co.

Save on all sorts of stationery and home goods at Rifle Paper Co., where you can save an extra 25% on sale items when you use code EXTRA25 now through March 3. Snag everything from wallets and luggage tags to calenders, phone cases and even rugs while you can.

Apple iPads on sale at Amazon and Walmart

Apple iPad Air

If you’ve been looking for a tablet, now’s the perfect time to buy since the Apple iPad Air and the 8th-generation iPad are both on sale now. If you need lots of performance, consider the latest iPad Air, which has a lightning fast processor, an iPad Pro-like design and is $50 off at $949 at Amazon. Or if you just want an everyday iPad that’s great for everyone, snag the 8th-generation iPad which is $299, down from $329 now at Walmart and Amazon.

Lands' End

Stock up on loungewear, or some breezy clothing for the warmer weather at Lands’ End for 50% off when you use the code SUNNY. Now through March 4, you can score this deep discount on nearly everything on the site, including menswear, womenswear and even clothes for the little ones.

Rothy's

The sustainable shoe brand is bringing back some of its fan-favorite colors and patterns at discounted prices during the Rothy’s Archive Event. You can score shoes like The Cinnamon Mary Jane, which is down to $85, and The Point in Marigold for $85 so you can stay stylish wherever you go.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Original Penguin

Original Penguin

Get ready for the spring weather and stock up on men’s polos, tees and more for an extra 25% off at Original Penguin. More than 100 styles are seeing this discount, so there are plenty of options to keep you looking fresh whether you’re getting out on the golf course or just spending some time in the backyard.

Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask

Score 30% off select Hydro Flask colors and free shipping on orders of $30 at this rare Hydro Flask sale. The brand’s iconic bottle is discounted, along with tumblers, totes, accessories and more.

Wayfair

Wayfair

Tons of home goods are on sale at Wayfair so you can upgrade your home office, bedroom or any other room in style. You can save on office chairs, dressers, rugs, home office essentials and so much more at the home goods retailer.

Furniture at Target

Target

Right now a vast selection of Target’s affordable yet stylish furniture — including sofas, desks, dressers, coffee tables and more — is up to 25% off. With more than 10,000 items included in the promo, it’s the perfect time to pick up everything from a desk chair to an entertainment center.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Cook’s Choice sale is on through Monday, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 50% off.

Just over 250 items are on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, GreenPan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Columbia

Columbia

The cold weather might be letting up, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where select apparel and shoes are up to 60% off original prices with promo code FEB60PLUS. Just over 20 items are marked down, including insulated jackets, fleeces, hats and boots, so you can stay bundled up until spring officially arrives. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current winter wardrobe.

Samsung UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Samsung UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger

Keep your tech (and other items) clean with this deal on a UV sanitizer and Qi wireless charger from Samsung. While it’s specifically designed to fit and charge your smartphone, there’s nothing stopping you from putting other small items, like keys and sunglasses, inside for a good cleaning. Just be sure to shop before these popular sanitizers get snapped up or this low price gets zapped. For more information, read our full review of the device here.

Editor’s Note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the Food and Drug Administration recently released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. This UV sanitizer features a lid with a locking mechanism, or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

Allswell

Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sale. Use code REFRESH20 to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,498, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $400 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Proclamation Duo (starting at $359, originally $379; proclamationgoods.com)

Proclamation Duo

If you’re looking for a cookware set that can do it all, consider the Proclamation Duo. With just three pieces — the pot, pan and universal lid — it can handle everything you need to achieve in the kitchen, from frying to double boiling. And right now CNN Underscored readers can take $20 off the set with code CNN20. If you’re not yet convinced about taking advantage of this exclusive offer, check out our full review of the Proclamation Duo here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones (starting at $699.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones

It’s Samsung Week, which means you can take advantage of stellar offers on the brand’s lineup of Galaxy S21 smartphones. Right now at Amazon you can save $200 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the S21+ 5G. Plus, save $100 on a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro when you buy any Galaxy S21 5G smartphone (the promo will be automatically applied at checkout).

