If you’re opting for cash back credit cards these days, the amount of cash in your purse or wallet is about to increase with these two credit card offers from American Express. That’s because right now you can earn up to $300 in bonus cash back with one credit card application when you get one of the Amex Blue Cash credit cards — two of our favorite cash back credit cards.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is currently offering a $0 introductory annual fee for new card members ($95 per year thereafter) and a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months after opening the account.

Also, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is offering a $200 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first three months after opening the account. The Blue Cash Everyday never has an annual fee.

Earn more cash back with the Amex Blue Cash cards

When trying to decide which Amex Blue Cash credit card to get, you’ll want to look closely at the amount of cash you’ll earn with each card on all your regular purchases. Let’s take a look at the earning rates and a couple key features of both cards side by side:

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Welcome bonus $300 cash back after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership $200 cash back after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of card membership. Earning at US supermarkets 6% cash back on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) 3% cash back on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) Earning on transit (including ride-sharing, taxis, parking, tolls, trains, buses & more) 3% cash back 1% cash back Earning at US gas stations 3% cash back 2 % cash back Earning at select US department stores 1% cash back 2 % cash back Earning on select US streaming subscriptions 6% cash back 1% cash back Earning on all other purchases 1% cash back 1% cash back Introductory APR on purchases 0% interest on purchases for the first 12 months from the date of account opening (13.99%-23.99% variable APR after intro rate ends) 0% interest on purchases for the first 15 months from the date of account opening (13.99%-23.99% variable APR after intro rate ends) Foreign transaction fee 2.7% 2.7% Annual fee $0 for the first year, then $95 $0

The Blue Cash Preferred absolutely thrives when it comes to US supermarkets, earning a whopping 6% cash back on up to $6,000 in purchases per year (then 1%). In fact, this is the best credit card on the market right now to use for groceries. The Blue Cash Everyday only earns 3% cash back at US supermarkets on up to $6,000 in purchases per year (then 1%), but that’s still a great earning rate for a no-annual-fee card.

The Blue Cash Preferred also beats out the Blue Cash Everyday when it comes to US streaming subscriptions and transit. With the Blue Cash Preferred, you’ll earn 6% cash back on select US streaming subscriptions and 3% cash back on transit, while in both of these categories, you’ll only earn 1% cash back with the Blue Cash Everyday.

Other category bonuses include 3% cash back on the Blue Cash Preferred and 2% cash back on the Blue Cash Everyday at US gas stations, as well as 2% cash back at select US department stores on the Blue Cash Everyday. And with both cards, you’ll earn 1% cash back on everything else you buy that doesn’t fall into one of the bonus categories.

Is the Amex Blue Cash Preferred or Everyday right for you?

These are two of the better welcome offers we’ve seen on either of these cards. In fact, the $300 statement credit on the Blue Cash Preferred is the best welcome offer currently available across all of our favorite cash back credit cards.

But even putting the welcome bonuses aside, the Blue Cash Preferred and Blue Cash Everyday cards have some great features, including strong bonus categories, introductory interest rate offers on purchases, access to Amex Offers and 90-day return protection.

With many people preferring cash back to travel rewards these days, these increased welcome offers for the Amex Blue Cash cards couldn’t have come at a better time. And with no annual fee for at least the first year on either card, these are two credit cards not to overlook.

