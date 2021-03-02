Australian Attorney General Christian Porter comes forward to deny historical rape allegation

(CNN) Attorney General Christian Porter has outed himself as the Australian cabinet minister at the center of a historical rape allegation that has caused a storm of speculation in the nation's Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference in Perth Wednesday, Porter strongly denied the allegations made against him. "Nothing in the allegations that have been printed ever happened. Even now, the only information I have about the allegations is what has been circulating online," he said.

On Tuesday, New South Wales police announced that the investigation into the historic rape allegation was closed , saying that there was "insufficient admissible evidence to proceed."

During the press conference, Porter responded to journalists' questions on the details of the allegation by saying it "just didn't happen."

Porter said he wouldn't be standing down as attorney general, but would be taking "a short period of leave."

