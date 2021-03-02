Australian Attorney General Christian Porter comes forward to deny historical rape allegation

(CNN) Attorney General Christian Porter has outed himself as the Australian cabinet minister at the center of a historical rape allegation that has caused a storm of speculation in the nation's Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference in Perth Wednesday, Porter strongly denied the allegations made against him. "Nothing in the allegations that have been printed ever happened. Even now, the only information I have about the allegations is what has been circulating online," he said.

On Tuesday, New South Wales police announced that the investigation into the historic rape allegation was closed , saying that there was "insufficient admissible evidence to proceed."

The allegations came to light after statements by the alleged victim were anonymously sent to the Prime Minister's office and two female politicians from the opposition Labor and Green parties in the past week.

Greens Party Senator Sarah Hanson Young, who was sent a copy of the statement, told CNN it accused the minister of raping the woman when she was 16 years old. The alleged victim died at the age of 49 in June 2020.

