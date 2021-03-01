This Wayne County, Michigan, program is helping exonerate people for crimes they didn't commit. Now it's going statewide

(CNN) After spending more than 26 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, Larry Smith was released February 4 through the Conviction Integrity Unit at the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in Michigan.

The feeling, Smith said, is "amazing, a God-given blessing."

Smith is one of 27 wrongly convicted individuals who have been exonerated through the unit since it was established in 2018 by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym D. Worthy.

The unit, like others around the country, was created to investigate whether there is substantial evidence that convicted individuals were wrongly accused and convicted.

That many exonerations in that short time frame is "unheard of," said Maurice Possley, a senior researcher at the National Exonerations Registry, a database that tracks cases in the United States.

Larry Smith after being exonerated.

"It usually takes anywhere from months to years for conviction integrity units to conduct investigations," Possley said.

Now, Wayne County's unit is serving as the model for a statewide conviction integrity unit to investigate cases in counties that don't have their own units, according to the Attorney General's office.

"We have a duty to ensure those convicted of state crimes by county prosecutors and our office are in fact guilty of those crimes," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a news release in 2019 when the statewide unit was announced.

"Conviction Integrity Units are a critically important aspect of a prosecutor's office, as the existence of a productive unit demonstrates a commitment to justice. A good unit works to correct past injustices and educate stakeholders to prevent future injustices," Valerie Newman, director of the Conviction Integrity Unit in Wayne County, said.

"From day one, I've been trying to overturn my conviction. I think the justice system is broken," Smith said. "I was blessed, I was blessed that they created a CIU (Conviction Integrity Unit) in Wayne County."

Together, the 27 individuals exonerated by the Wayne County CIU spent 415 years wrongfully imprisoned, according to the National Exonerations Registry.

Sentenced to life after informant lied

In Smith's case, CIU investigators determined that a jailhouse informant had lied when he told prosecutors during Smith's trial that Smith had confessed the murder to him.

Larry Smith in 1994 at the age of 18.

"That conversation never happened," said Smith, who always maintained his innocence. It was later revealed the informant lied in order to obtain police favors in his own case.

On the morning of March 24, 1994, 18-year-old Smith was at work when he got a call from his mother to go to the police station in Detroit. That is where Smith found himself in the middle of a shooting murder case that occurred that morning, involving the death of Kenneth Hayes.

There was no conclusive forensic evidence against Smith. He wasn't at the crime scene, and no one testified that they saw the shooter's face during the trial. Still, Smith was sentenced to life in prison with no parole and was convicted of first-degree murder and a felony firearm offense over the murder of Hayes.

"I think the police was dead set on getting a conviction (out of me), who better than this Black kid who walks into a police station and doesn't have a clue?" Smith said.

Smith's case was one of the almost 1,600 requests for investigation that the unit has received since it opened in 2018, according to Valerie Newman, director of the Conviction Integrity Unit in Wayne County, "an average of about 500 cases per year," she said.

The unit, though, is "significantly underfunded" and could do even more if that were not the case, she said.

"Prosecutor Worthy has requested additional funding for the Unit but we have yet to receive any increase. Additional funding would allow us to process cases in a more timely manner," Newman told CNN.

Exonerees adapt to life after prison

Bernard Howard was wrongfully convicted and spent 26 years in prison before being released in December of 2020.

Howard was 18 in 1995 when he was charged with murder, felony, and armed robbery, despite no physical evidence ever linking him to the murder or the crime scene, according to a news release by the Wayne County Conviction Integrity Unit.

Bernard Howard in 1994. He was 17 years old, and is pictured here with his son.

The investigation by the unit also discovered that Howard was a victim of a forced confession by the police.

"Howard was convicted based upon the questionable account of a jailhouse-informant who claimed in testimony that he was recipient of the confessions by Howard's two co-defendants, which implicated Howard," Newman said. "The questionable confessions were pre-prepared and pre-typed confessions by detectives which were admitted into evidence at trial."

"The eighteen-year-old, barely literate Howard attempted a handwritten edit to the detective's typewritten version, which appeared to track his earlier alibi statement about where he was during the killings. However, he said that a detective told him that he just needed to 'sign the papers' and he would be allowed to go home, and so he did," Newman, the Wayne County CIU director, said.