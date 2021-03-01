Minneapolis wanted to hire social media influencers to help with the city's message during Derek Chauvin's trial

(CNN) Minneapolis had floated a plan to hire six social media influencers to help share information during the upcoming murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

But the city scrapped the idea Monday after it came under withering criticism from the public that the effort was aimed at influencing public opinion.

"This was never about trying to change or persuade the public opinion on any particular message but it was about getting important information out quickly and in an equitable way," David Rubedor, the city's director of neighborhood and community relations, said at a public safety preparation meeting.

He emphasized that the word "influencer" did not accurately represent the effort.

"We are sorry and acknowledge that we will have to work to repair the harm that has been caused," Rubedor said in a statement.

Read More