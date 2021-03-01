A California doctor performed surgery during a Zoom court appearance

(CNN) A California doctor's trial was delayed after he appeared for a virtual court hearing while simultaneously conducting a surgery last Thursday.

Dr. Scott Green, a plastic surgeon, showed up to his virtual Sacramento Superior Court hearing -- held over Zoom -- to contest a traffic violation, wearing scrubs, gloves, a mask and surgical cap.

"Are you available for trial?" a Sacramento Superior Court clerk asked Green during the proceeding, which was live-streamed. "It kind of looks like you're in an operating room right now?"

"I'm in an operating room," he replied. "Yes I'm available for trial. Go right ahead","

The sound of medical equipment beeping can be heard in the background, and Green is seen handling surgical tools in the live stream. He said another surgeon was nearby to assist with the surgery while he appeared for court.

