5 is your lucky number of fruits and veggies to live longer, but not all of them count

Photos: The MIND diet prevents memory loss and may prevent Alzheimer's

An estimated 47 million people globally have Alzheimer's disease, and that number is projected to triple by 2050. There is no cure or real treatment, but studies show and according to the Alzheimer's Association, there are some things you can do to keep memory loss at bay: exercise, education, not smoking, reducing the impact of chronic conditions such as diabetes, getting adequate sleep, staying socially engaged, learning new things, taking care of your mental health and eating a healthy diet. One effort in particular, diet, is getting some renewed interest from scientists.