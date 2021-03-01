(CNN) —

And while we’re trying to be more intentional about where our money goes, there are a plethora of women-owned businesses that provide exceptional everyday essentials. From home decor to beauty products to luggage, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite lifestyle brands led by some seriously inspiring women.

If you’re big into travel (or simply scrolled through your Instagram feed), you’re likely familiar with the iconic luggage brand Away. Known for its modern and convenient travel accessories, the brand launched in 2015 by co-founders Jen Rubio and Stephanie Korey with the hardshell suitcases you’ve come to love. Away recently dropped a Two-Tone Collection in three picture-worthy colorblocked shades. We have our eyes on The Carry-On ($225; awaytravel.com) in the collection’s limited-edition blush pink and dusty rose color.

Don’t be ashamed: We’re all totally obsessed with a good candle. And if you haven’t found one you’re obsessed with, you just haven’t tried Otherland yet. The brand was founded by Abigail Cook Stone, and created to bring art, design and fragrance to your home. Each candle, like the fan-favorite woody Rattan candle ($36; sephora.com), is made of clean ingredients, hand-poured and cruelty-free.

Upgrade your intimate No. 2 experience with Tushy, a brand committed to giving you your cleanest bum yet. Founded by Miki Agrawal, Tushy is known for its bidet attachments that quickly turn your bathroom into a spa. In fact, we believe Tushy Classic 3.0 ($99, originally $129; hellotushy.com) is one of the best bidets under $100 for a simple-to-use clean. You can check out our full review of the bidet here.

Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah founded Cuyana to create a fashion brand that delivers thoughtfully designed, sustainably sourced products that will be timeless wardrobe staples, as opposed to constantly buying new pieces over and over again. Since our introduction to the brand, we’ve been drawn to essentials like its Single-Origin Cashmere Cardigan ($195; cuyana.com) and its premium leather goods like the Small Structured Leather Tote ($155; cuyana.com).

Cashmere Nicole founded Beauty Bakerie after successfully fighting breast cancer and becoming more intentional about the products she used. The cruelty-free cosmetic brand consists of an assortment of makeup products, designed to resemble ingredients you could find at an actual bakery. Right now, we’re in love with its Face Flour Baking Powder ($24; ulta.com) that gives you six shade selections to set your makeup and smooth out your skin.

Beauty rule No. 1: Don’t leave the house without sunscreen! Your skin will thank you. Supergoop!, founded by Holly Thaggard who became inspired to create SPF products that feel good on the skin after a friend was diagnosed with skin cancer, is easily one of our favorite go-to sunscreen brands. We love its Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 (starting at $17; supergoop.com) for lightweight, sheer protection that can even be used as a makeup primer.

What’s there not to love about Outdoor Voices, the industry-favorite activewear brand founded by Tyler Haney? The brand celebrates being active and moving your body by supplying you with the right clothes to do so. We’re into the brand’s Exercise Dress ($100; outdoorvoices.com), a breathable sporty dress that’s adorable, comfortable and even features built-in shorts for extra coverage. Check out our review of it here.

At this point, Glossier doesn’t need an introduction — we’re just waiting to see what the cult-favorite beauty brand will whip up next. Founded by Emily Weiss, Glossier delivers beauty essentials that we really can’t live without. Treat yourself to The Makeup Set ($40, originally $50; glossier.com), a bundle of three makeup essentials that’ll quickly get you Zoom ready within minutes.

Being home more than ever has certainly taught us the importance of filling our space with things that make us happy. Luckily, home essentials brand Parachute, founded by Ariel Kaye, makes a selection of premium pieces from bedding to bath towels that spark joy. In fact, we named Parachute’s Linen Sheet Set (starting at $149; parachutehome.com) the best linen sheets of 2021.

Not getting a manicure anytime soon? We’re always into a do-it-yourself moment, but when you do make sure you have nail polish that won’t disappoint. Introducing Sundays — a nail care brand founded by Amy Ling Lin out of her belief that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice health for beauty. Stock your polish collection with the brand’s Self-Love Essentials ($48, originally $56; dearsundays.com) that contains three non-toxic polishes, a self-care love letter you can write to yourself and an affirmation wall sticker.

Founder Lulu Cordero set out to create products that promote hair health to nourish her curls and treat her alopecia by leaning into recipes used in her native Dominican Republic. The result was Bomba Curls, a clean and cruelty-free hair care brand known to give curls some serious TLC. Massage the lightweight Dominican Forbidden Oil ($22; nordstrom.com) onto your scalp before shampooing to reduce frizz, split ends and breakage.

Mejuri has helped us feel luxurious again by giving us options for stunning jewelry pieces that don’t break the bank. Co-founded by Noura Sakkijha, the brand consists of a collection of necklaces to engagement rings designed to be worn everyday, no matter the occasion. Just throw on these Dôme Hoops ($60; mejuri.com) to feel put together and ready to take on your day.

Founder Desiree Verdejo created Hyper Skin to treat her own hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation because she couldn’t find a suitable solution on the market. The brand’s sole product, the Hyper Clear Brightening Clearning Vitamin C Serum ($36; urbanoutfitters.com), is formulated with natural botanicals, vitamin C and vitamin E to visibly reduce dark spots and scarring in just weeks.

We have Jen Atkin to thank for the iconic hairstyles on our fave celebrities and influencers like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Chrissy Teigen. Now with her brand Ouai, we also have her to thank for salon-quality hair care products right at home. We’d recommend getting the Scalp & Body Scrub ($38; sephora.com) to gently exfoliate your scalp pre-wash to remove buildup and smooth skin.

Your search for colorful and distinctive home decor begins and ends with Jungalow, a lifestyle marketplace designed by Justina Blakeney. The brand aims to provide pieces that bring nothing but good vibes into your home, but allowing you to lean into your creativity and unique self. This Hand Painted Vase Set ($89; jungalow.com) shows off your inner maximalist and proves that pieces of playful art aren’t restricted to your wall.

Designer Aurora James founded Brother Vellies as a way to keep traditional African design practices and techniques alive, while creating and sustaining artisanal jobs. The luxury accessories brand uses sustainable and fair labor practices to source materials for its collection of leather goods and shoes. Seriously, there isn’t a word to describe our love for the Lauryn Boot ($795; brothervellies.com), an everyday wardrobe essential.

A chaotic bag on a chaotic day is a recipe for disaster. That’s why you need to find one that designed to keep you organized. If that sounds like a dream, check out Dagne Dover, a handbag brand founded by Jessy Dover, Deepa Gandhi and Melissa Shin Mash to take the stress out of finding the essentials in your bag. We think that the brand’s Landon Carryall Bag (starting at $99; dagnedover.com) is perfect for your morning commute or weekend adventure.

So long are the days where lingerie is portrayed as exclusive to one body type. We love Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty because it never hesitated to provide an array of stylish intimates that suit a wide variety of shapes, sizes and shades for both men and women. The Savage Not Sorry Lace Bodysuit (starting at $74.95; amazon.com) is a favorite of ours because it features a front cutout that’s so sexy.

Founder Elizabeth Stein wanted to start a natural foods company that’s both healthy and tasty. Purely Elizabeth is her collection of foods that are vegan, gluten-free and contain nutrient rich ingredients so you can feel good about what you’re snacking on. We can’t wait to get our hands on this Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola ($19.47; amazon.com) to munch on while we work or add it to some yogurt.

High-quality shapewear that doesn’t break the bank is so important, and that’s why we love Spanx. Founder Sara Blakely got the idea for the brand when she didn’t have the right undergarment suitable for her look. Spanx has since expanded to provide everything from bras to activewear to fit a wide variety of body types. Our favorite you ask? The Spanx Faux Leather Leggings ($98; spanx.com) have been a wardrobe staple for years now.

Skin care brand Osea was born out of mother-daughter duo Jenefer and Melissa Palmer’s desire to create organic and clean skin care inspired by the sea. The family-operated business is committed to sourcing conscious natural ingredients from all over the world, including its top-rated Undaria Algae Body Oil ($48; oseamalibu.com) — a seaweed infused body oil that softens, nourishes and firms.

If you’re not familiar with Stasher, your whole life is about to change. Kat Nouri founded the brand to create an innovative solution to all the single-use plastic waste her family was producing. Now, Stasher carries reusable, non-toxic silicone storage bags in various sizes from Pocket to Mega for eco-friendly storage made easy. You’re going to want this Mixed Bag Bundle ($61.99; stasherbag.com) that includes sandwich and snack sizes that are versatile from lunchtime to leftovers. Did we mention they’re microwave and dishwasher-safe too?

Art can seriously make or break your space, so be sure to find some truly unique pieces to add to your gallery wall. We’re loving the collection of original art prints by Drunk Girl Designs, illustrated by artist Heather Perry. Like this Regina - Mean Girls Oil Panting (starting at $8; etsy.com) that is one of our favorite pieces of artwork ever.

What a shame that society tried to sell us the idea that “nude” is the same for each person, no matter the skin complexion. That’s why Ade Hassan founded Nubian Skin — to provide a line of hosiery and lingerie that actually matches the skin tones of women of color. We have our eyes on the Nubian Skin Wireless Bra ($50; urbanoutfitters.com) that features soft mesh panels and elastic bands for lightweight support in a variety of sizes and hues.

Who understands the intricacies of the female shaving experience better than a woman? Set yourself up for success with Oui The People, a skin care brand founded by Karen Young to help people feel more confident in their own skin. Grab yourself the Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss ($65; ouithepeople.com) to combat dry skin and and investment-worthy Matte Gold Sensitive Skin Razor ($75; ouithepeople.com) that we named the best women’s luxury razor of 2021.

Rony Vardi founded Brooklyn-based Catbird in an effort to curate her favorite things, and the brand has since evolved to sell some of the prettiest jewelry we’ve laid our eyes on. Like how can you resist this Pearl Buffet Bracelet ($54; catbirdnyc.com) that’s stretchy and the perfect size for wrist stacking?