3 officers were hurt in an explosion in Wichita while searching a vacant home, officials say

(CNN) Three Wichita, Kansas, police officers were injured in a possible explosion Saturday while responding to a call at a vacant home, authorities said.

"Just after 4:00 officers were dispatched to check a vacant residence in the area. After making entry into the residence, three officers sustained injuries from a possible explosion from an unknown device," the Wichita Police Department said in a tweet.

The WPD SWAT team and Bomb Squad are currently on scene. It is still an active situation. We will provide updates as we learn new information. #wichitapolice — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 27, 2021

Officials say they're not sure what caused the explosion in the home on the 1400 block of South St. Francis. The bomb squad and SWAT team were on the scene of what police described as an "active situation."

"SWAT team and negotiators are still on scene attempting negotiations. The situation is contained," police tweeted in an update.

UPDATE: SWAT team and negotiators are still on scene attempting negotiations. The situation is contained. We will provide further information as we learn more. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) February 28, 2021

The officers were taken to a hospital, with one officer in serious but stable condition. The other two had minor injuries and one of them has been released, police said.

