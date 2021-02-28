Connecticut man accused of starting Molotov cocktail fires targeting ambulances

(CNN) A 37-year-old Connecticut man allegedly used a Molotov cocktail to start a fire at an ambulance facility and was also connected to other arson fires targeting Emergency Medical Services agencies in the state on Saturday, the Old Saybrook Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The Torrington, Connecticut, man fled the state and was taken into custody Saturday night in Pennsylvania, according to the Facebook post. He is being charged with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary, authorities said.

Roxbury Fire Chief Todd Wheeler told CNN affiliate WFSB they got a call about an automatic alarm at the firehouse around 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Smoke was coming out of the ambulance bay by the time Wheeler arrived at the firehouse, WFSB reported.

"We got the fire trucks out and then we pulled the ambulance out with one of the fire trucks, because there was a heavy smoke condition in that bay, got the ambulance away from the building," Wheeler said.

Wheeler didn't report any injuries to WSFB.

