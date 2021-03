Baseball legends honored in MLB's Black History Month art series

(CNN) Major League Baseball celebrated Black History Month this year by merging America's favorite pastime with art.

The MLB commissioned 10 artists to celebrate the careers of legendary Black baseball players, in an effort to "honor the past and current game changers in baseball," said Barbara McHugh, MLB's senior vice president of marketing.

"We also wanted to use this as a moment to really get visibility to some of the future cultural game changers," McHugh told CNN.

The players honored this past month include: Jackie Robinson, who played for the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947-1956; Hank Aaron , who played in the MLB from 1952-1976; CC Sabathia, who played in the MLB from 2001-2019; Joe Morgan, who played in the MLB from 1963-1984; Ken Griffey Jr., who played in the MLB from 1989-2010; Bob Gibson, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1959 to 1975; Rickey Henderson who played in the league from 1979-2003; Josh Gibson, who played in the Negro Baseball League from 1930-1946; Satchel Paige, who played in the Negro Baseball League from 1926-1950, then played in the MLB 1948-1965; and Mookie Betts, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Steeve Verna's art piece of baseball legend Hank Aaron for MLB's Black artist series.

Artists Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Steeve Verna, Jerry Jones Jr., Oldemannwilly, Matthew Clayburn, Jaurice Jones, Sean Cuttino, Ashley Pinklomein Price, Frank Morrison and King Saladeen were each were assigned one player to honor in their pieces.

