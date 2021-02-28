Two men arrested after Florida-Georgia manhunt that left deputy critically injured

(CNN) Two men have been arrested following a manhunt on Saturday that crossed from Florida into Georgia and left a deputy in critical condition, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said preliminary information indicated the deputy was shot during a pursuit that began in Seminole County, Florida, when a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving on two men driving in a white pickup truck.

The men refused to stop and fired a weapon at officers pursuing them, who returned fire, the GBI said in a news release. The chase continued into Georgia, where Decatur County deputies joined the pursuit.

The suspects drove into the driveway of a home and "attempted to gain entry shooting through the door" but left after the homeowner returned fire, according to the release.

One of the suspects then shot a Decatur County deputy arriving at the scene, the GBI said. The deputy was taken to a local hospital for surgery and is in critical condition.

Read More