US Soccer scraps anthem-kneeling policy

United States Soccer on Saturday voted to end a ban on players kneeling during the national anthem, something they have done to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

More than 70 percent of the members of US Soccer's ruling body voted to scrap the policy requiring players to "stand respectfully" during the song. About 30 percent voted to keep the policy in place.

"We know that this is a very divisive issue within our country and throughout the world," US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone told reporters.

"So I was not surprised that our membership was not 100 percent one way or the other."

The US women's national team stood as a group during the anthem prior to their SheBelieves Cup game on February 21 after some knelt in the tournament opener on February 18.

