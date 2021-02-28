Indians are telling their 18 million-strong diaspora to keep out of their affairs

(CNN) When American author Meena Harris tweeted criticism of the Indian state's clampdown on farmers protesting agricultural reforms, nationalist counter-protesters responded by burning her portrait. Hundreds of Indians barraged her with abuse on Twitter, telling her to stay out of their country's affairs.

Harris -- who is the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris and is also of Indian descent -- rejected the idea that the 18 million people who make up the Indian diaspora had no place in expressing opinions on the country. In the US alone, 4.8 million people are either Indian migrants or report Indian heritage.

"Don't tell me to stay out of your affairs," Harris wrote earlier this month on Twitter. "These are all of our issues."

Harris also tweeted a photo of counter-protesters setting her image ablaze. "Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India," she wrote.

Crowds burn portraits of Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris (right image), and Greta Thunberg in New Delhi, India, on February 4.

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers have been protesting in and around the capital, New Delhi, over new rules and regulations that they say could impoverish them. The government has responded with internet shutdowns in some areas, while security forces have arrested protesters and tried to block demonstrations.

Read More