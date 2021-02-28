Indians are telling their 18 million-strong diaspora to keep out of their affairs

(CNN)When American author Meena Harris tweeted criticism of the Indian state's clampdown on farmers protesting agricultural reforms, nationalist counter-protesters responded by burning her portrait. Hundreds of Indians barraged her with abuse on Twitter, telling her to stay out of their country's affairs.
Harris -- who is the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris and is also of Indian descent -- rejected the idea that the 18 million people who make up the Indian diaspora had no place in expressing opinions on the country. In the US alone, 4.8 million people are either Indian migrants or report Indian heritage.
"Don't tell me to stay out of your affairs," Harris wrote earlier this month on Twitter. "These are all of our issues."
Harris also tweeted a photo of counter-protesters setting her image ablaze. "Weird to see a photo of yourself burned by an extremist mob but imagine what they would do if we lived in India," she wrote.
Tens of thousands of Indian farmers have been protesting in and around the capital, New Delhi, over new rules and regulations that they say could impoverish them. The government has responded with internet shutdowns in some areas, while security forces have arrested protesters and tried to block demonstrations.
The protests have exposed a gulf between the nationalist sentiment cultivated by the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at home and the deeply felt concern among some of those of Indian heritage elsewhere. And at the heart of this war of words lies the complex question of who can legitimately claim to be Indian and who has the right to challenge perceived injustices in the country.
Harris is joined by a plethora of other celebrities of Indian descent in her condemnations of Modi's government and India's security forces. Several Indian-Canadians -- including the politician Jagmeet Singh, the poet Rupi Kaur and the comedian Lilly Singh -- have voiced their support for the farmers, as has the Indian-British singer Jay Sean and Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj.
Like Harris, many of these Indians abroad are being put in the basket of Western celebrities who are also stoking anger in India. Singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg put a global spotlight on the farmers' movement when they tweeted a CNN story on the issue to their millions of followers. Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American former celebrity and former adult film star, has also been vocally supportive of the farmers. Images of all three were burned alongside that of Harris on a four-headed effigy.
Soon after Rihanna and Thunberg's remarks, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "India's sovereignty cannot be compromised," adding, "External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation."
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar weighed in too, writing: "Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences," using the hashtag "India Together."
The farmer's protests began in response to a government plan to reverse a decades-old practice to guarantee prices to farmers for certain crops. Farmers fear that the new rules will also make it easier for corporations to exploit agricultural workers, and help big companies drive down prices.
But the protests have widened and sparked debates about a growing sense of authoritarianism under Modi's rule, as well as the right to protest and the treatment of Sikhs. Modi remains enormously popular in India, following a landslide victory in 2019's presidential election.
Modi has pledged to continue with the reforms, saying that they are necessary in modernizing the agricultural sector. His critics accuse his administration of stifling dissent in its response to the protests. Security forces have erected fences to prevent protests from taking place, and have fired tear gas and water cannon to prevent farmers from outside New Delhi from entering the city.
The government shut down the internet in several districts of Haryana, which borders New Delhi, in late January. And among those arrested was 22-year-old climate activist, Disha Ravi, for sharing a protest "toolkit," a document, made publicly available on an encrypted sharing site, providing a list of ways supporters can help the protesters. The document was later shared online by Thunberg. Ravi has since been released on bail.
A global movement
In contrast, those supporting the protests from abroad are able to speak out without fear of direct punishment. But there is still opposition.
"There are some Western influencers who are of Indian descent but living abroad and they don't belong to India," said Poonam Joshi, the founder of diaspora group Indian Ladies UK, which has 31,000 members. Several members from the group met Modi when he visited the UK in 2015, but Joshi stresses that she and the group are politically neutral.
Joshi has lived outside of India for decades but remains a citizen, and sh