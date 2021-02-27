New Orleans officer killed while intervening in an altercation at a high school basketball game

(CNN) A New Orleans law enforcement officer was fatally shot intervening in an altercation at a high school basketball game Friday, authorities said.

Cpl. Martinus Mitchum was a Tulane University police officer and a reserve officer for the Second City Court, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

"Corporal Mitchum was a dedicated police professional who had a heart of service for the Tulane community," Tulane University and its police department said in a joint statement on Saturday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and with all the fellow officers with whom he served."

Mitchum was at a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School when an individual tried to enter, starting an altercation with a staff member, Ferguson said.

Mitchum overheard the disturbance and tried to remove the individual from the school. As they got close to the front door, the individual pulled out his weapon and fired a shot that struck Mitchum in his chest.

