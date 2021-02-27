New Orleans officer killed while intervening in an altercation at a high school basketball game

(CNN) A New Orleans law enforcement officer was fatally shot intervening in an altercation at a high school basketball game Friday, authorities said.

The officer, who was not identified, was a Tulane police officer and a reserve officer for the Second City Court, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

The officer was at a basketball game at George Washington Carver High School when an individual tried to enter, starting an altercation with a staff member, Ferguson said.

The officer overheard the disturbance and tried to remove the individual from the school. As they got close to the front door, the individual pulled out his weapon and fired a shot that struck the officer in his chest.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center New Orleans where he later died.

