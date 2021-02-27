Four children and two adults were rescued from a sinking boat off the Georgia coast

(CNN) Two adults and four children were rescued Friday by the US Coast Guard off the Georgia coast after their boat stuck an object and started sinking.

The 17-foot boat was near the entrance to the St. Marys River on the Florida-Georgia border when it hit something and started taking on water, the Nassau County, Florida, Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The US Coast Guard cutter Sea Dragon was returning from offshore and launched a small boat crew to rescue the six people from the boat, the Coast Guard said in a statement

A marine unit from the sheriff's office used a pump to remove the water from the boat before towing it to the Amelia Island boat ramp in Florida.

The boat began taking on water after striking an object on Friday, February 26.

The marine unit then returned to the Sea Dragon to pick up the six people and ferried the group to the town of St. Marys in Georgia, the sheriff's office said.

