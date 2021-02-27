The US Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane off the Florida coast

(CNN) The US Coast Guard is searching for a small airplane that went missing Friday off the coast of Boca Raton, Florida.

The plane had one person aboard, according to a tweet Saturday from the Coast Guard's 7th District headquarters in Miami.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CNN Friday night that an alert notice was issued for the single-engine Lancair 320.

The plane disappeared about 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton, the Coast Guard said.