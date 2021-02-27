(CNN) Two people suffered critical injuries in a 30-vehicle pileup outside of Billings, Montana, on Saturday, authorities said.

The victims jumped from the Yellowstone River Bridge during the accident to avoid being hit by one of the cars, the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) tweeted . They were hospitalized and are expected to recover.

"The cause appears to be the whiteout/zero visibility conditions brought on by a sudden snow squall," Montana Department of Justice spokesman Kyler Nerison told CNN.

Other minor injuries were reported, he added.

MHP initially said the cause of the crash was believed to be ice on the bridge.

The massive wreck shut down I-90 Westbound for hours.

