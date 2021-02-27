Comfort yourself with these 6 hearty soups

(CNN) How many more weeks of winter? Sounds like it's the right time for a bowl -- no, make that a cauldron -- of soup.

"People get so excited about soup," said Caroline Wright, author of the forthcoming cookbook " Soup Club " and founder of a Seattle-based weekly community soup club. "Soup is more than a food, it's also sort of a mood. It's very nourishing and it makes people feel safe and comforted."

And while we can't control the weather -- or a lot of other things beyond the four walls of our homes -- we can give ourselves some measure of reassurance with a home-cooked bowl of flavorful soup.

Think something hearty that can power you through these next few months -- no delicate bisques or cold gazpacho will do during times like these. Try these six different rib-sticking styles and get some pro tips on keeping your leftovers as fresh as the day they were made.

And if you'd rather shop your pantry than work from one of these recipes, make a soup with what you have on hand with this Empty Your Pantry Soup template

