42 people including students abducted last week in Nigeria released

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 42 people, including students, who were kidnapped last week in an armed raid at a state-run school in Kagara in Niger state, northwest Nigeria, have been released, the vice-principal of the school, Mallam Saidu, told CNN Saturday.

The released group included 27 students, teachers and family members, the state government said in a statement at the time of the kidnapping.

The gunmen, wearing military fatigues according to witnesses, stormed the Government Science Secondary School Kagara on February 17. A student who died during the attack was named as Benjamin Habila.

The executive governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, tweeted that those released have been received by the state government.

Breaking News: The Abducted Students, Staff and Relatives of Government Science Collage Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger State Government — Governor Niger (@GovNiger) February 27, 2021

This comes as hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted in the early hours of Friday when armed men raided a state-run school in Zamfara State, northwest Nigeria.

