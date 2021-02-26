A Texas woman was killed after a tire flew off another vehicle and struck her windshield

(CNN) A woman driving home from her son's baseball game was killed instantly when a tire flew off another vehicle and hit her car's windshield in New Caney, Texas, on Thursday.

CNN affiliate KTRK reported the 52-year-old woman was driving home from her son's baseball game when the left front tire and wheel flew off a Dodge pickup truck headed in the opposite direction.

The tire flew over the concrete barrier in the highway's median and struck the mother as she was driving her GMC SUV. She was killed instantly, while her 17-year-old son, who was asleep in the front passenger seat, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. on the Eastex Freeway 30 miles northeast of Houston and caused a three-hour shutdown of the road. Investigators said after the tire struck the mother's windshield, her car rear-ended another car driven by a man with his three children as passengers. The family was taken to a local hospital and are reported to be in serious but stable condition.

KTRK reported that investigators have not said what caused the tire and wheel to come off the Dodge truck.

Read More