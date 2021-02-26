NYC education chancellor steps down, to be replaced by first Black female chancellor

(CNN) Richard Carranza, chancellor of New York City's public schools system, will step down in March, he announced at a news conference Friday.

Carranza will be succeeded by Meisha Ross Porter, a former teacher and school principal in the Bronx. Porter will be the first African American woman to serve as education chancellor in the city's history.

Visibly emotional, Carranza said he had lost 11 family members and friends to the coronavirus, adding that he needed "time to grieve."

"I feel that I can take that time now, because of the place that we are in, and the work we have done together," Carranza said.

At the news conference, Carranza touted successes over the past three years, including rising graduation rates in city schools, schooling during the pandemic, distribution of a half a million devices for remote learning, and making "progress in dismantling structures and policies that are products of decades of entrenched racism."

