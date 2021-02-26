NASA's DC headquarters is being renamed for 'Hidden Figures' scientist Mary Jackson

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) The name of Mary Jackson, NASA's first African American female engineer and one of the barrier-breaking inspirations for the book "Hidden Figures," will officially adorn the space agency's Washington, DC, headquarters Friday.

NASA announced its decision last year to name the building in Jackson's honor. Members of her family, including granddaughter Wanda Jackson, are expected to be at Friday's renaming ceremony along with Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk, the agency announced. Jackson died in 2005 at the age of 83.

The renaming ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and will air live on NASA's website , social media accounts and app.

As of Friday, this will officially be known as the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington, DC.

Jackson worked at NASA for 34 years, starting as a research mathematician, and eventually became the agency's first Black female engineer. She later moved into administration and worked at NASA's equal opportunity office, leading programs that influenced the hiring and promotion of female mathematicians, engineers and scientists.

In 2019, Jackson was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal , the nation's highest civilian honor, under the Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act. Her African American colleagues at NASA's Langley Research Center in Virginia -- Christine Darden, Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughan -- were also honored with the medal.

