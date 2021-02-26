(CNN) Every few years, a New York City woman took a moment to admire the family photo tucked away on her shelf -- but it wasn't a photo of her own family.

Victoria Johnson came across the decades-old photo 15 years ago in a book she bought at a used book store.

"I found this picture in whatever book it was and I was just so mesmerized by it," Johnson told CNN. "I just wanted to know who this family was."

The lost photo depicted a Black family from the 1960s -- a husband, his wife and their two daughters. As a historian and professor at Hunter College at CUNY, Johnson said she was drawn to it.

"I used to get the picture out every now and then, it was on my shelf, and I would just look at it. And just think about these people," Johnson said.

