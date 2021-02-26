NBA veteran Jeremy Lin says he's been called 'coronavirus' on the court

(CNN) As the number of violent attacks against Asian Americans escalates, former NBA star Jeremy Lin said he has experienced racism while playing basketball.

"Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court," the former New York Knicks star wrote on Facebook.

Lin, who currently plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors, which is the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, expressed his anguish for the racism and violence targeting Asian Americans on Thursday.

In his post, Lin recounted the several ways Asian Americans experience racism, prejudice and bigotry.

"Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don't experience racism, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble," he wrote.