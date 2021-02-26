Three people killed in Georgia plane crash

(CNN) Three people were killed Friday when their single-engine plane crashed into a ravine shortly after takeoff in Gainesville, Georgia, officials said.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna-182, crashed about two miles northeast of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport in Gainesville shortly after takeoff, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Emma Duncan in a statement to CNN.

Hall County Fire Service responded to the crash around 6 p.m. ET and found three adult occupants deceased, Hall County Fire Service Division Chief Zach Brackett told CNN in an email.

The flight was headed to Daytona Beach, Florida, he said.

Gainesville is about 60 miles northeast of Atlanta and the county seat of Hall County.

