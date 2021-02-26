WNBA team Atlanta Dream sold to new owners -- including a former player

(CNN) The Atlanta Dream, the WNBA team previously co-owned by former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has been sold to executives from a national real estate firm and a former player.

The sale of the team to Larry Gottesdiener, chairman of the real estate firm Northland, was unanimously approved by the WNBA and the NBA Board of Governors, the league said in a statement Friday.

The new, three-member ownership group will also include Northland's Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Abair and former Dream player Renee Montgomery -- making her the first former player to become an owner and executive of a WNBA team.

"My Dream has come true," Montgomery said in a statement. "Breaking barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both a stake in ownership and a leadership role with the team is an opportunity that I take very seriously. I invite you to join me as the Dream builds momentum in Atlanta!"

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement the approval of the sale "marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA."