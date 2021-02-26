WNBA team Atlanta Dream sold to new owners -- including a former player

(CNN) The Atlanta Dream, the WNBA team previously co-owned by former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler, has been sold.

The sale of the team to Larry Gottesdiener, chairman of the national real estate firm Northland, was unanimously approved by the WNBA and the NBA Board of Governors.

According to a statement Friday, the new, three-member ownership group will also include Northland's Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Abair and former Dream player Renee Montgomery -- making her the first former player to become an owner and executive of a WNBA team.

"With the unanimous WNBA and NBA votes, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

"I am also thrilled that former WNBA star Renee Montgomery will be joining the ownership group as an investor and executive for the team," she added, calling Montgomery a "trailblazer."