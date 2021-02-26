Joshua A. Douglas is a law professor at the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. He is the author of "Vote for US: How to Take Back Our Elections and Change the Future of Voting ." Find him at www.joshuaadouglas.com and follow him on Twitter @JoshuaADouglas . The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Many Republican-led state legislatures are crafting new voter restrictions in the wake of the 2020 election, but one particularly red state may buck that trend. Kentucky is considering a bill that would actually expand voter access while also enhancing integrity measures. The measure just passed the House by an overwhelming and bipartisan 93-4 vote, and it will hopefully achieve that same success in the Senate. It's a lesson in what's possible in the all-too-partisan world of election law. Other states should take notice.