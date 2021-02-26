(CNN) When you visit the doctor, often the first order of business is wrapping a blood pressure cuff around your arm and looking to the display screen for the magic number. What's that number, you ask? Less than 120 over 80, or 120/80, measured in millimeters per mercury, is what has long been understood as within the healthy range — until now.

The research looks at the first number, the systolic blood pressure, which indicates how much pressure your blood is creating against your artery walls when the heart beats.

While less than 120 millimeters per mercury may be within the normal range for men, the target systolic blood pressure for women should be less than 110 millimeters per mercury, the study found.

Dr. Susan Cheng, associate professor of cardiology and director of the Institute for Research on Healthy Aging at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, is a senior author of the study published in the journal Circulatioin.

"We've been thinking about what normal blood pressure is in people under the assumption that men and women are the same, when really they're a lot more different than we realized," said Cheng, who also serves as associate professor of cardiology at Cedars-Sinai.

The study examined blood pressure measurements of just over 27,000 participants. The findings revealed that for women levels above 110 millimeters per mercury were associated with risk for developing any type of cardiovascular disease — including heart attack, heart failure and stroke — a difference from the report's results for men.

The implications are far-reaching. Blood pressure is, as Cheng put it, "the single most major modifiable risk factor for all different types of cardiovascular disease."

While high blood pressure can bring a lot of health risks, it's also something people can control through diet and exercise, especially when they are younger.

Other factors, like age, sex and genetics, aren't "modifiable," Cheng said. And considering the other modifiable factors such as high cholesterol and smoking, blood pressure is one "we really still should be doing a much better job of preventively controlling," she added.

Recommendations for women

But Cheng said it's not necessarily a good thing that the health care field doesn't personalize this number based on a patient's sex.

Combining the importance of blood pressure with the possibility that many women could be over their true healthy range without them or even their doctors being fully aware of it, Cheng urges both doctors and patients to reexamine this area of health.

"Women need to really take their blood pressure seriously," she said. "Even when it looks like it's in the normal range for everybody — or really for men — even when it is under 120, if it's above 110 it's something to keep an eye on."