Shamima Begum, UK teen who joined ISIS, not allowed to return home to fight for citizenship, court rules

(CNN) The UK Supreme Court ruled Friday that "ISIS bride" Shamima Begum cannot return to the United Kingdom to appeal the revocation of her UK citizenship.

The President of the Supreme Court, Lord Robert Reed, said that the UK Court of Appeal made four errors last year when it ruled that Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to carry out her appeal.

Begum was 15 years old when in 2015 she left the UK with two school friends to join ISIS in Syria. She was stripped of her British citizenship by then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid on February 19, 2019 upon being discovered in a northern Syrian refugee camp.

According to Reed, the Court of Appeal was mistaken in ruling that Begum's right to a fair hearing should prevail over other competing rights.

"The right to a fair hearing does not trump all other considerations such as the safety of the public," Reed said.

