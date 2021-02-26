(CNN) —

Perusing hair care products online can be super overwhelming these days. This product’s for volume, that one should help reduce frizz and another protects from damage. We think we need them all, so we end up with too many hair products to count, money down the drain and a routine that’s in serious need of consistency. It was out of this pain point that the hair care brand Odele was born.

PHOTO: Odele Odele Collection

Lindsay Holden, Britta Chatterjee and Shannon Kearney came up with the idea for Odele in 2019 after Holden asked the question, “Why isn’t there a brand we’re loyal to at mass in hair care?” Holden explains that they all had struggled to find a product that wasn’t met with some sort of compromise, whether that be a high price point, an ineffective product, a bad-for-the-environment formula or something that wasn’t family-friendly.

Designed, formulated and manufactured in Minneapolis, Odele has brought both fancy-looking and clean products to Target, where it now has a whole bevy of products at an easily-accessible price point.

PHOTO: Odele Odele Being Shared

Odele’s hair care focuses on three key hair benefits — volumizing, smoothing and curl defining — each with a shampoo and conditioner that can be paired with any of the brand’s styling products. It also recently added a Clarifying Shampoo to the collection for a deep clean no matter your hair type. Because the lineup is segmented by benefit, it’s easy to decide which base products are best for you. Even better: Every item can be found for under $12 each, and the bottles are simply gorgeous.

But does Odele actually work? Yes, and much better than we could have ever imagined at this price point. When I tried Odele, I was blown away. I am absolutely obsessed with the Clarifying Shampoo, especially when I have a sew-in with extensions, which I’d describe as thick, coarse and wavy. It’s gentle, yet quickly removes product buildup from both my hair and my weave without drying it out. After the clarifying shampoo, I follow up with the Smoothing Conditioner and Leave-In Detangling Tonic to reduce frizz, detangle and hydrate before heat styling (cough cough: We love the Dyson Airwrap!).

PHOTO: Kiana Murden/CNN Kiana Murden's hair after using Odele

When another reviewer with fine curly hair tested the brand, it completely changed her hair texture for the better. Though she used to describe her hair as fine and wavy, after using the Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner (paired with the Leave-In Conditioner once per week) she believes that with proper moisture she has curly hair because the new routine actually works to define her curls, without drying them out or weighing them down. In her words, she’s “never going back.”

PHOTO: Kiana Murden/CNN Cayla DeRegis' hair after using Odele

What’s the icing on top of the cake you ask? Odele is committed to clean beauty, meaning each product is vegan, cruelty-free and allergy- and dermatologist-tested to be safe for you, your family and the environment. The formulas don’t contain any of the more than 1,300 cosmetic ingredients banned by the European Union (like sulfates, parabens, dyes or synthetic fragrances), and according to Holden, Odele plans to stay compliant for years to come.

The bottom line: If you’re on the hunt for an affordable hair care brand that’s sustainable and is as functional as it is pretty, Odele is worth every penny. Head over to Target to grab the products that best suit your hair care needs. Want to learn more about each specific product? Check out our breakdown below for more details to help plan your buy.

Odele Clarifying Shampoo ($11.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Odele Odele Clarifying Shampoo

If you experience a lot of product or oil buildup, a clarifying shampoo is a must. Odele’s Clarifying Shampoo is a lifesaver to wash away that product residue using a sulfate-free lathering formula that deep cleans the hair without stripping it of its natural oils.

Odele Smoothing Shampoo ($11.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Odele Odele Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

If frizz control is your pain point, the Smoothing Collection is for you. Meant to add shine and improve hair’s manageability, the shampoo and conditioner works best on medium to coarse hair, or fine hair that’s damaged or dry.

Odele Volumizing Shampoo ($11.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Odele Odele Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner

To pump up the volume in your hair, give Odele’s Volumizing Collection a try. The shampoo and conditioner work to help hair look and feel thicker over time, and not weigh it down.

Odele Curl Defining No-Lather Shampoo ($11.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Odele Odele Curl Defining No-Lather Shampoo and Conditioner

“I have curly hair that’s been dry and stringy, I tried this and OMG! My curls look amazing, my hair feels incredible and soft,” says one reviewer of the Curl Defining No-Lather Shampoo. This and the conditioner are meant to lock in moisture for bouncy, defined curls and coils.

Odele Air Dry Styler ($11.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Odele Odele Air Dry Styler

Odele’s Air Dry Styler is Holden’s favorite product from the collection — her go-to solution to avoid using her blow dryer and embracing your natural hair texture. The styler smooths, conditions and leaves your hair with that effortless, woke up like this hair you dream of (without the manipulation).

Odele Leave-in Detangling Tonic ($10.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Odele Odele Leave-in Detangling Tonic

The Leave-in Detangling Tonic is a lightweight multitasker, formulated with amino acids and plant proteins to hydrate and detangle hair while protecting it from harsh environments and heat damage. Reviewers say it left their hair soft and tangle-free.

Odele Dry Shampoo ($11.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Odele Odele Dry Shampoo

No hair care collection is complete without a good dry shampoo, and this one is special because it’s a plant-based powder formula that absorbs excess oiliness and revives your hair too.

Odele Leave-In Conditioner ($11.99; target.com)

PHOTO: Odele Odele Leave-in Conditioner

A good leave-in conditioner can be a real game changer in your hair care routine. One reviewer says this well-loved leave-in is the best they’ve ever used because it left their hair “smooth, full of body and tangle-free all day.”

Odele Texturizing Sea Salt Spray ($11.99; odele.com)

PHOTO: Odele Odele Texturizing Sea Salt Spray

Perfectly tousled hair can be hard to achieve at a moment’s notice, that is until you’ve tried this Texturizing Sea Salt Spray. It impressed one reviewer because it provided “a lot of structure and texture without being crunchy or sticky.”