This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a pair of Anker headphones, discounted furniture from Target and savings on activewear from Athleta. All that and more below.

Right now, a vast selection of Target’s affordable-yet-stylish furniture — including sofas, desks, dressers, coffee tables and more — is up to 25% off. With more than 10,000 items included in the promo, it’s the perfect time to pick up everything from a desk chair to an entertainment center.

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Cook’s Choice sale is on through Monday, so you can upgrade your pots and pans for up to 50% off.

Just over 250 items are on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, GreenPan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

You know Sephora as the ultimate beauty retailer, where you can shop for most (if not all) of your favorite skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrance brands. But Sephora also has created its own line of quality products, and right now, the more Sephora Collection items you buy, the more you’ll save. For three days only, beauty lovers can get 10% off when they buy two items, get 15% off three times, or 20% off four items. It’s a first of its kind promo, so shop the stunning savings event now, before your favorite products sell out.

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now through Sunday, all sale items on the site are an extra 30% off when you use code ATSALE30 at checkout, for a total savings of up to 90% off. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more — including a pack of face masks.

In need of new headphones but don’t want to spend a fortune? Consider picking up the newer version of our favorite budget noise-canceling cans. The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are even cheaper than usual at $67.99, and they deliver on comfort and sound quality in addition to noise cancellation.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Columbia

The cold weather might be letting up, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where select apparel and shoes are up to 60% off original prices with promo code FEB60PLUS. Just over 20 items are marked down, including insulated jackets, fleeces, hats and boots, so you can stay bundled up until spring officially arrives. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current winter wardrobe.

Samsung UV Sanitizer and Qi Wireless Charger ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Keep your tech (and other items) clean with this deal on a UV sanitizer and Qi wireless charger from Samsung. While it’s specifically designed to fit and charge your smartphone, there’s nothing stopping you from putting other small items, like keys and sunglasses, inside for a good cleaning. Just be sure to shop before these popular sanitizers get snapped up or this low price gets zapped. For more information, read our full review of the device here.

Editor’s Note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the Food and Drug Administration recently released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. This UV sanitizer features a lid with a locking mechanism, or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

Toms

If you want to take home some new Toms, you’d better step to it; the footwear brand is taking 30% off select trending styles, including several seasonally appropriate shoes. Snag a pair of classic slip-ons (you know the ones), or opt for new shoes that barely look like Toms at all. There are tons of stylish, ultra-comfortable sneakers that are quite the departure from that classic Toms aesthetic, not to mention a few pairs of boots and slippers to keep your toes cozy at home.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro ($459.99, originally $549.99; amazon.com)

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with an on-sale projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Mars II Pro allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 500 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while powerful dual 10-watt speakers fill your space with immersive cinematic sound. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 LED Starter Kit ($169.99, originally $199.99; newegg.com)

Light up your home in technicolor with a deal on a four-pack of Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance Smart Bulbs when you use code 28WTRCLS252 at Newegg. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house. This Starter Kit includes the Hue Smart Hub, which you’ll need to operate the lights. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sale. Use code REFRESH20 to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime.

Nisolo

You know Nisolo for its ethically made shoes, accessories and leather goods, and now through March 7 you can snag all of the above at a discount. Shop Nisolo’s Semi-Annual Sale for up to 60% off some of the brand’s most popular styles, and take an additional 16% off your purchase with promo code NEWSEASON16.

Dozens of items for men and women are included in this promotion. Choose from boots, loafers, sneakers, Oxfords and more for your feet, plus pouches, totes and weekenders in both leather and canvas.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,498, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $400 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Proclamation Duo (starting at $359, originally $379; proclamationgoods.com)

If you’re looking for a cookware set that can do it all, consider the Proclamation Duo. With just three pieces — the pot, pan and universal lid — it can handle everything you need to achieve in the kitchen, from frying to double boiling. And right now CNN Underscored readers can take $20 off the set with code CNN20. If you’re not yet convinced about taking advantage of this exclusive offer, check out our full review of the Proclamation Duo here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Smartphones (starting at $699.99; amazon.com)

It’s Samsung Week, which means you can take advantage of stellar offers on the brand’s lineup of Galaxy S21 smartphones. Right now at Amazon you can save $200 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and the S21+ 5G, and $100 on the Galaxy S21 5G. Plus, save $100 on a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro when you buy any Galaxy S21 5G smartphone (the promo will be automatically applied at checkout).

Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code EXTRA20. The entire clearance section, including favorites for men and women like NMD_R1, Superstar, Gazelle and more, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Refurbished Echo Studio ($159.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

In the market for a new smart speaker? Now’s the time to invest in a refurbished Echo Studio, currently $30 off at $159.99. It’s Amazon’s top offering when it comes to crisp, vibrant audio, thanks to five built-in speakers and Dolby Atmos. Plus, it automatically senses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound — not to mention you’ll be getting all the Alexa capabilities you know and love. Read our full review for more information about the device, which should work and look like new.

